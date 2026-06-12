Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has criticised fellow Africans supporting Mexico over Bafana Bafana during their 2026 World Cup match

South Africa lost 2-0 to Mexico, with many African nations backing Mexico due to recent anti-immigration sentiments

The anti-immigration activist jabbed anti-Bafana supporters, citing their countries' struggles with underdevelopment

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the South African activist leading an anti-immigration crackdown in the country, has lashed out at other Africans who supported Mexico against her country at the World Cup.

Bafana Bafana lost 2-0 to co-hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday, June 11, in the first game of the 2026 tournament.

Jacinta Ngobese Zuma replies to Ghanaian and Nigerian football fans taunting her over South Africa's loss to Mexico. Photo source: @jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

South Africa loses 2-0 to Mexico

In a match dominated by El Tri, South Africa fell behind in the ninth when Julian Quinones fired home from the edge of the box after a defensive mix-up.

Bafana Bafana lived on the edge but managed to see out the first half without conceding a second goal.

However, their hopes of getting an equaliser suffered a jolt after defender Yaya Sithole was sent off for a foul after a Mexican forward had broken through on goal.

With their numerical advantage, Mexico scored their second goal 17 minutes later through former Fulham forward Raul Jimenez.

South Africa's attempts to get back into the game were effectively dashed in the 83rd minute when Themba Zwane was shown a red card.

Even though Mexico's Cesar Montes was also sent off in injury time, the co-hosts saw out the game.

Watch YouTube highlights of the South Africa and Mexico game:

Ahead of the match, there had been massive support for Mexico across social media in Ghana, Nigeria, and other African countries.

Many noted that they were backing the Central American nation over their African compatriots because of the recent xenophobic incidents triggered by the anti-immigration activities of Jacinta's March and March group.

South African activist Jacinta Ngobese Zuma names who she thinks is responsible for Bafana Bafana's defeat to Mexico in the World Cup. Photo source: @jacintangobese, @bafanabafana

Source: Instagram

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma blasts anti-Bafana Africans

Following the game and taunts under her posts, Jacinta Zuma took to Facebook to jab the Africans who supported Mexico against South Africa.

In a scathing clap back, the March and March leader noted that those Africans who supported Mexico have neither become Mexicans nor had their countries fixed.

Jacinta, who had earlier blamed South Africa's coach for the defeat, described the anti-Bafana Bafana Africans as coming from underdeveloped countries.

"You see, supporting Mexico still didn’t fix your country. You’re still not Mexican; you’re still from a country that is underdeveloped!"

Under the post, she also posed the question:

"After supporting Mexico to beat us, will you now use the toilets and not the road?"

See Jacinta Zuma's Facebook post below:

Jacinta reacts as SA authorities take action

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma had been dragged to court by the South African Human Rights Commission over her anti-immigration group's actions

In a viral video, she broke down and called on her supporters to storm the Durban High Court on June 2, when her case relating to the March and March group would be heard.

Source: YEN.com.gh