Gospel singer, Ernest Opoku, has brushed off claims by Brother Sammy that he taught him Ernest Opoku how to sing

Opoku described the assertions by his colleague gospel musician as a complete untruth

He spoke on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, December 11

Gospel musician, Ernest Opoku, has dismissed his colleague Brother Sammy's outlandish claims that he taught him, Ernest Opoku, how to sing.

It would be recalled that Brother Sammy had claimed seniority over Ernest Opoku in the music industry during an interview on UTV's United Showbiz, saying the latter was his protégé.

While on the same programme on Saturday, December 11, Ernest Opoku brushed off Brother Sammy's claims and asked people to ignore him.

The Odo hitmaker noted that he emerged on the gospel scene in 2005 when Brother Sammy was nowhere in the industry.

Watch the video below;

