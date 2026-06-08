Nigerian TikToker Uzebor Emmanuel, popularly known as Aza Woman, was arrested by the Edo State Police Command on June 6, 2026, over a viral kidnapping claim

The Edo State Police debunked her viral video alleging students from two Benin City schools were kidnapped after writing their junior WAEC exams

Aza Woman was being held pending investigations and faced imminent prosecution for allegedly spreading false information capable of causing public panic

TikToker Uzebor Emmaneul, popularly known as Aza Woman, has been arrested by the Edo State Police Command for allegedly spreading false news.

Popular TikToker Azawoman Arrested by Edo State Police For Allegedly Spreading False Kidnapping News

Source: Twitter

On Wednesday, June 3, the popular content creator posted a viral video in which she alleged that some students of Green Park Academy in Aduwawa, Benin City, Edo State, and Western Boys’ College, Ikpoba Hill, Benin City. had been kidnapped after writing an exam.

"Children who went to write junior WAEC today at Ikpoba Hill, close to Guinness and Metro Junction, were kidnapped. Please share this video so the police will sit up," she said.

The Edo State Police Command released a statement after her video went viral, debunking the claim that any children were kidnapped and indicating efforts were underway to apprehend her.

“The false narrative, which is being propagated by a woman popularly known as “Azawoman,” has generated unnecessary concern among members of the public. Following a thorough verification and preliminary investigation by the Command, it has been established that no kidnapping incident occurred at the school as alleged," the statement said.

"The Command strongly condemns the reckless spread of false information capable of undermining public confidence and causing fear among residents. Consequently, the Command has commenced steps to apprehend the originator of the false report for questioning and possible prosecution in accordance with extant laws," it added.

Edo State Police arrest Azawoman

On Saturday, June 6, the Edo State Police Command announced that the TikToker had been arrested.

A statement said she was being held pending investigations and would soon be charged in court.

“The Command wishes to inform the general public that one Uzebor Emmanuel ‘f’, popularly known on social media as “Aza Woman,” has been arrested in connection with the viral publications,” the statement said.

“The suspect will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations. The Command therefore advises members of the public to exercise restraint, verify information from credible sources before sharing, and refrain from using social media platforms to disseminate falsehoods capable of disturbing public peace and order,” it added.

The Twitter post announcing Azawoman’s arrest is below.

TikToker Bawumia Ba arrested

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service arrested TikToker Bawumia Ba for allegedly sharing videos threatening the lives of President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama.

The NPP-aligned political commentator was arrested by the Inspector General of Police (IGP)'s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team at Sekyere Zongo in the Ashanti Region and is expected to be arraigned before the court soon.

Source: YEN.com.gh