Sister Derby and new lover give romantic goals in new video; fans happy for them

Sister Derby and her newfound lover have been spotted in a new video spending time together

The duo whose love chemistry appears to have peaked were going on a trip outside Accra

The Ghanaian songstress announced her relationship with David on a romantic trip to Zanzibar

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu famed as Sister Derby, has been spotted having fun with her newfound boyfriend.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Kakalika Love hitmaker and her man believed to be called David, were seen on a 'baecation'.

Reports and a close look at the scenery showed the duo was spending quality time together outside Accra as they were joined by some others.

Sister Derby and new lover. Source: Instagram/@famebugs

Source: Instagram

An excerpt from the video showed the couple beaming with smiles as they sat in a car en route to their baecation.

Sister Derby appeared the bubblier of the two as she beamed with smiles and got the young man to goof around.

The Kanzo hitmaker was seen dressed her best as usual as she went on what looked like a Safari ride with the love of her life.

Reports sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Famebugs have it the young man goes by the name David Aboamah.

He is also reported to hail from the Northern region, lived in Winneba and now in Accra.

He is described as a self-employed entrepreneur whose work has a lot to do with online business and transactions.

Sister Derby announced that she was dating again after she was spotted in a lip-lock with the young man on their recent trip to Zanzibar.

