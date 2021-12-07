Rae Abbey has dazzled many people with her latest photos which she shared on Instagram

The pretty entrepreneur was seen beaming with a beautiful smile as she posed for the camera

Rae has openly declared her matchless love for Ghanaian artiste Black Sherif famed for his Sermon songs

Pretty Ghanaian entrepreneur Rae Abbey who is currently based in the United States of America has dropped some stunning photos that have got her fans drooling.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Rae who has confessed her love for Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif shared photos of herself beaming with smiles.

Rae, who also doubles as a fashion influencer, was seen wearing a skimpy leather dress while posing in front of a flight of stairs.

Photos of Rae Abbey. Source: Instagram/raeabbeyy

Black Sherif's crush complimented her looks with some knee-length pair of black boots and a beautiful woolen coat.

After posting the photo, Rae captioned it with love emojis.

Fans of Rae take to the comment section to react to the photos

Many followers of Rae took to the comment section to react to the photos.

eugene_the_official_barber wrote:

"My one and only madam"

congolese.beauty__ commented:

"A babe"

mzzeffah had this to say:

"Chaaiii My Madam, my fashionista"

There were many comments under the photo that showed fans of Rae were blown away by her stunning beauty.

Rae expresses her love for Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif

Rae Abbey came into the crosshairs of Ghanaian media space and discussions after she took to social media to shoot her shot at Ghana music prodigy, Black Sherif.

She sent a cryptic message to Black Sherif claiming that even though they were separated by distance, he would always have her heart

