TikTok sensation Asantewaa, known in private life as Martina Dwamena, has responded to critics of her relationship with her manager, Cassious.

Asantewaa has come under heavy bashing on social media in the past few days over videos of her and Cassious on social media.

The videos often show the 27-year-old and her manager playing roles like a couple including times in a swimming pool and other romantic scenes.

Asantewaa: Tik Tok Star Reacts To Critics Of Intimate Videos With Her Manager, Explains Why She Kissed Him

Source: Instagram

As someone who is married, Asantewaa's intimate videos with Cassious have raised concerns among social media, some of who have suggested a possible affair between the two.

But Asantewaa has asked the critics to shut up because they are not her husband for them to dictate how she does her videos.

In an interview with blogger Poleeno, she is not bothered about what people are saying on social media because it does not feed her.

She explained that she does not see her intimate videos as because as an actress, her job brings up roles to kiss anybody including Cassious.

Source: Yen Newspaper