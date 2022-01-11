Rich aunty: Kalsoume Sinare flaunts huge mansion and plush cars in new video

Kalsoume Sinare has dazzled fans in a new video she posted on her Instagram page

The actress put her magnificent home display and flaunted the cars she owed

Kalsoume Sinare is married to Ghanaian football living legend, Tony Baffoe and the duo have kids together

Multiple award-winning veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare-Baffoe, has given her teeming fans a sneak peek into her wealthy living in a new video she posted on IG.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare was seen dressed in fashionable clothes.

The video saw her wearing a white t-shirt over a pair of jeans to match and complimented her looks with a handbag tucked under her armpit.

Photos of Kalsoume Sinare. Source: Instagram/kalsoume

Source: Instagram

She was seen walking from one end of her home to the car lot and showed off her plush cars.

Apart from showing off her high sense of fashion, the veteran actress also used the opportunity to flaunt her huge mansion and the expensive fleet of cars in her parking lot.

After posting the video of herself, actress Kalsoume Sinare captioned it love emojis.

Celebs and fans of the veteran actress share their views on the video

Many of her fans and followers took to the comment section to shower glowing comments on her as they admired her beauty.

kobirana commented:

"Ok come through Marilyn Monroe"

joycekalu had this to say:

"Elegant beauty"

alexandercruzbrightofino noted:

"My everyday woman"

There were many comments that proved Kaloume Sinare was loved by her teeming fans and followers.

