Instagram has become an avenue for many Ghanaian ladies to advertise their beauty and businesses.

These Ghanaian ladies have gathered massive followers all because of the kind of photos they have been sharing.

One of them is Kezia Osei who has been turning heads with her stunning beauty.

Kezia Osei: 11 beautiful photos of the Ghanaian who is a fitness model (Photo credit: Instagram/Kezia Osei)

Source: Instagram

Kezia, is a fitness model and her photos on her Instagram speaks a lot of volume about her beauty.

YEN.com.gh has put together 11 beautiful photos of Kezia that are trending on Instagram.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

1. Show of her ride:

2. In red:

3. Sumptuous:

4. Beautiful smile:

5. Posing for the camera:

6. Lovely looks:

7. From the beach:

8. Hot looks:

9. Charming:

10. For the gram:

11. On point:

3 gorgeous photos of Hajia Bintu serving fan with her bottled shape cause stir online

Popular Ghanaian Tik Tok and Instagram star, Naomi Asiamah famed as Hajia Bintu, has left her fans mesmerized with her latest photos shared online.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Hajia Bintu was seen standing in front of a mirror piece as she posed for the camera.

The socialite was standing inside what looked like a plush apartment and wore a pink sleeveless dress.

Pretty Nadia Buari flaunts natural beauty; drops 'no makeup and wig' video

Exceptionally pretty Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari has caused a massive stir on social media with a video of herself showing her very natural face and hair.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nadia Buari appeared to be standing inside her plush bathroom.

What however caught the eyes of many fans of the pretty actress was the fact that she decided to show her raw face.

Nadia flaunted her face without makeup - something she rarely does and shares on social media.

The actress also flaunted her natural hair as she was seen with no wig on but all the same, she glowed like the star she is.

Source: Yen