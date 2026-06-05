Queen Meela, the ex-wife of Fancy Gadam, has reportedly reacted after the Ghanaian artist announced their separation

In a TikTok post, the artist's former lover noted that no one has the right to judge her until they are in her shoes

The cryptic message from Queen Meela has triggered reactions on social media, with many sharing comments

Fancy Gadam's ex-wife, Queen Meela, has reportedly reacted after he confirmed their divorce.

Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam's ex-wife, Queen Meela, reacts after the artist announced their separation. Image credit: @mustaphajamila, Fancy Gadam

Source: Facebook

In an interview with G Face the Trender on Thursday, June 4, 2026, the talented Ghanaian artist confirmed his separation from his wife.

“I am not married anymore, I am single,” he said.

According to him, there are absolutely no grudges between him and his ex-wife, claiming that they are very cool with each other because they have a child together.

Fancy Gadam did not disclose what prompted the unexpected divorce, but did state that his wife was not present at one of his programs and had not promoted it, leading many to believe that this had contributed to their separation.

Fans who came across the video have reacted massively, with many sharing their mixed opinions.

The Facebook video of Fancy Gadam speaking about his divorce from Queen Meela is below:

Fancy Gadam's ex-wife reacts to divorce claims

In an alleged TikTok post believed to have now been deleted, Queen Meela shared a cryptic message.

In the said write-up, Fancy Gadam's ex-wife lamented about people spreading what she claimed to be false narratives about her, warning that no lies would be forgiven.

"And all of a sudden, everyone is cooking up a story. Before you say something, just know any lies told against me won't be forgiven, and when we all die and return to Allah, he will judge between us," she wrote.

She further stated that before anyone judges her, they should put themselves in her situation first.

"Until you walk in my shoes, you don't have the right to judge me," she added.

The message from Queen Meela has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many comforting her.

The Facebook post showing the message of Queen Meela on TikTok is below:

Fancy Gadam's ex-wife's cryptic post sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Queen Meela broke her silence after her ex-husband's divorce announcement.

Mimi Love wrote:

"You’re loved at home, concentrate on that. We marry people knowing their flaws, but still accept them with their flaws, so if they don’t appreciate your sacrifices, leave them."

Abu Wasiu:

"Fancy Gadam's new song is for you."

Bassis wrote:

"This is not the end of the world, sometimes Allah knows what is better for us more than us …. You will be a better person insha Allah…. Trust in Allah."

She Abdul Rahim wrote:

"May Allah provide you a good, loving and caring husband. I like your energy."

Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam announces his separation from his wife, Queen Meela, after many years together. Image credit: Fancy Gadam

Source: Facebook

Esther Smith's husband speaks after their divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Ahenkan Bonsu, the ex-husband of Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith, spoke about their divorce, accusing her of abandoning their child after the divorce.

According to the man of God, Esther Smith took the two youngest children, left the oldest with him and never checked on the child.

The pastor added that he has done everything within his power to get the mother to see her child, but to no avail

Source: YEN.com.gh