Some details of the young lady spotted in a video with Prophet Nigel Gaisie have popped up online

Many reports claim she is a popular Tik Toker who is noted for her dance videos

She was seen in a video dancing in bed with the popular man of God who has rubbished any form of wrongdoing

YEN.com.gh has gone a step further to dig and come out with some details of the pretty lady was spotted in a bedroom video with prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Church.

Checks made by YEN.com.gh have shown that the lady in question is a popular Tik Toker known as Akosuavendettauser.

She is noted for 'chopping' life to the fullest and always dancing wildly to entertain her over 5,000 followers on the popular social media platform.

It appears she enjoys having fun all the time and has been spotted in a number of videos chilling with friends.

She is also known for her twerking videos which tend to get her followers and general Tik Tok users excited.

According to the man of God, the real name of the lady is Sandra Mantey but her profession is still unknown.

We are relatives - Nigel Gaisie fights back as he reacts to video of him in bed with 'slay queen'

In a related development, General Overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has angrily reacted to a trending video of him in bed with a pretty lady who was dancing.

Taking to his official Facebook page, the man of God indicated that the video was put out by wicked people who just wanted to tarnish his image.

The preacher went on to add that the lady in the video was not a stranger but rather his niece who had come to visit him.

Nigel Gaisie struggles to mention watch brand he claimed to have bought for GHC100k (video)

Prophet Nigel Gaisie was spotted in a new video flaunting his massive wealth and taste in expensive fashion.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Kofi Adoma Onwanwani of Kofi TV fame, the man of God was heard saying his wristwatch alone cost GHC100,000.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Prophet Nigel Gaisie was seen pointing to his watch and trying to make a point.

Source: YEN.com.gh