The CEO of Bouncers With Degree, an organisation that provides a wide range of security services, has opened up about the genesis of his business.

In an interview with Geovanni Caleb on TV3, Augustine Addo, popularly known as Lamar, it was noted that he made many sacrifices for his current job, including quitting his job at the bank.

Speaking of his business's genesis, he noted that it all started in school during his UPSA days. He and another guy were usually contracted to provide security for dignitaries and artists who attended events on campus since they were the only heavily built individuals on campus. Then, he also worked at a bank.

In Ghana, where the unemployment rate soars daily, one would expect that anyone who finds a stable job would hold on tight; however, Lamar indicated that he quit his job at the bank to focus on his business.

To explain his decision more fully, he indicated that he got a contract to provide security services while working at the bank and demanded a massive sum. He was paid the amount, which informed his decision to enter the business full-time.

Challenges with establishing his business

Lamar indicated in the video that the initial stage of the buwasn't wasn't easy as it was fraught with many challenges.

He also faced strong opposition from his mother, who questioned why his son would quit his job at the bank to become a bouncer. Nevertheless, things improved with Timhe, and he's been able to recruit more people for the business.

Netizens divideAugustine'sstine's story

The video of the young men speaking about their business has many people talking. While some were inspired, others were not.

@ABenzealand wrote:

“Bouncer with Celine dion voice.”

@Se__Dem_ wrote:

“70cedis each.”

@ibatomic10

“Who send you guys.”

