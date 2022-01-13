May you never find sleep - MzGee 'curses' Bawumia's aide for leaking TT's audio

MzGee has taken to social media to place a curse on whoever leaked the audio TT sent to her

She indicated that she was happy TT believed that she was not the one who leaked the audio

MzGee and TT have been in the trends for days over a voice note of the latter asking for leftovers from the kitchen of the former

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian media personality, journalist and broadcaster, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah commonly known as MzGee, has spoken again over TT's leaked audio saga.

In a post she made on Instagram, MzGee reiterated the fact that she was not the one who leaked TT's audio to the public.

She went on to call out vice presidential staff Gideon Boako and asked for sleep to elude him and peace to elude his home if he was the one who leaked the audio.

Gideon Boako, MzGee and TT. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

According to the popular media personality, the audio may have been leaked for political advantage but she prayed for such machinations to backfire.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Her post on Instagram read:

"I know this won’t trend as the previous but I am grateful T.T believes me! Now, my final words on this TT saga! If Gideon Boako of the Veep’s office circulated that voice note sent to him in confidence, may my covenant with the altar of the Lord, speak! My God has and will never fail me!"

A post she made earlier which appear to have been edited was captured by blogger Nkonkonsa and posted on his Instagram page.

MzGee's reaction follows allegations made that she was the one responsible for leaking a voice note she received from veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio famed as TT of Taxi Driver series.

The said audio had the actor asking the media personality for "leftovers" from her kitchen.

MzGee angrily reacts following accusation she leaked audio of TT begging for food

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian media personality, journalist and broadcaster, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah commonly known as MzGee, has reacted to an accusation levelled against her after an audio TT sent her went viral.

An audio of veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio famed as TT begging for food from the media personality leaked online and many pointed hands at MzGee for leaking it.

In a quick rebuttal, however, the media personality indicated that she was not the one who leaked the audio.

Source: YEN.com.gh