Barcelona star Pedri has shared his thoughts on his side's shock defeat to AS Monaco in the Champions League

The current La Liga leaders were the most in-form team heading into the first round of games in Europe's premier club competition

While the defeat marked a disappointing start to Barcelona’s UCL campaign, Pedri remained optimistic about their prospects

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has candidly described his team’s unexpected defeat to AS Monaco in the Champions League as their "worst game" of the season.

Before this shock result, the Catalan giants had enjoyed a blistering five-game winning streak in La Liga, scoring 17 goals and conceding just four—a run that made them clear favourites heading into Thursday's match.

Barcelona endured a nightmarish start to their Champions League campaign with a defeat to AS Monaco. Photos by Neal Simpson/Allstar and Chris Ricco - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Early red card leads to shock Barcelona loss

Sports Illustrated reports that Barcelona's fortunes shifted dramatically just 10 minutes into the game when defender Eric Garcia was shown a red card.

The early dismissal immediately tilted the contest in Monaco's favour, and the French side capitalised on their numerical advantage, with Maghnes Akliouche opening the scoring five minutes later.

The Catalan giants responded with a moment of brilliance from teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who levelled the score in the 28th minute with a trademark strike.

Despite this equaliser, Monaco remained in control, and substitute George Ilenikhena sealed the win for the hosts in the 71st minute, handing Barcelona their first defeat of the European campaign.

Monado dominates 10-man Barcelona

Although the 2-1 scoreline flattered Barcelona, Monaco's dominance was evident.

The 2004 Champions League finalists had eight shots on target and controlled possession for long stretches, exploiting the space left by Barcelona's reduced numbers.

In fact, Monaco could have easily extended their lead had they been more clinical in front of goal.

Pedri labels Barca's defeat as 'worst game'

Reflecting on the defeat, Pedri acknowledged the impact of Garcia's early red card but praised his team’s resilience despite the setback.

"Even with the red card, the team fought hard and created chances with ten players," he noted in an interview with Tribuna.

The 21-year-old also expressed how playing a majority of the game with a man down made it especially challenging.

"It’s tough to play so many minutes with one less player, and when you don’t win, it feels like the worst game of the season," he admitted.

Barcelona suffers injury setback

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona suffered a setback ahead of their match against AS Monaco.

Star signing Dani Olmo sustained an injury during Barcelona's 4-1 victory over Girona in the Catalan derby.

Medical tests on Monday confirmed that Olmo has a hamstring injury, sidelining him for four to five weeks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh