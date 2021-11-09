PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video of Diana Asamoah slaying the traditional bridal look has popped up on social media

Though the Onyame Tumfo singer might be single, she remains stylish

Fans of the gospel songstress drooled over her eye-candy look and praised her over it

Bridal look books just got updated with a stunning visual of popular gospel artist, Diana Asamoah in a video circulating on social media, and tongues are wagging already.

The Pentecost Gya singer, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, is seen literally flaming in a traditional bridal look as she rocks a colorful kente.

She was seen rocking the beautifully-patterned attire with a piece of red lace fabric embellished with rhinestones around her bust area.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah. Source: Instagram/iamdianaasamoah

Source: Instagram

The local gospel songstress could be seen 'feeling herself' in her new look as she whipped her hair back and forth.

Netizens and fans of the singer got gagged entirely by her look with some suggesting she might be tying the knot.

Others doubted she was the one in the video as she looked totally transformed in her flawless bridal make-up by celebrated beautician, Barimah Make-ups.

She might be single but definitely knows how to do it like any other bride on their wedding day.

Fans react to Diana Asamoah's new look

Many social media users were left stunned by the photo and wanted to know what called for such an exquisite appearance.

joycelynengmann thought it was a marriage ceremony:

"I thought the caption was going to read "our very Evangelist Diana Asamoah glowing gracefully in her engagement costume" You got me."

ser__waa00 commented:

"Eii her facial expression for me"

_lekci_ wrote

"She can’t believe it herself ....awwww hidden saaaa and revealed at God’s own time"

matildalawson commented:

"Gospel slay queen we love it"

aunty_efya quizzed:

")k) y3 wedding anaa"

There were many comments that showed fans of Diana Asamoah were left in shock following her unrecognisable looks.

