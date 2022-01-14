Asantewaa has celebrated her husband in grand style on occasion of his birthday

The actress and social media influencer was spotted going on a cruise with him in a video

Asantewaa recently flaunted her younger brother on social media for all to see

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena known online as Asantewaa has flaunted her lovely husband on social media on the occasion of his birthday.

Today, January 14, 2022, marks the birthday of Jeffrey Obiri Boahen the husband of the actress and Tik Tok queen.

To mark the day, the actress flaunted her husband as they went on a car ride through town.

Tik Tok queen Asantewaa drops romantic video; celebrates husband's b'day in lovely style

Source: Instagram

The duo was seen holding hands as they cruised and spent quality time together.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After posting the video, Asantewaa captioned it:

"A glorious birthday to the man of my world Kayla papa Nyame Nhyira wo. I love you so much. Cheers to long life and greatness"

Fans react to the video

Many fans and followers of Asantewaa took to the comment section to react to the birthday post she made of her husband.

Judeheavens came in with the comment:

"Happy birthday father, may God bless you and continue to show ur wife more love, favor is ur name, u are a winner. Greater heights much love. We thank you for ur support and ur love"

maamee_agyekumwaah also wrote:

"Happy Birthday I Pray the Lord Continue to Bless, Protect and Keep You Safe Enjoy your Day"

she_loves_clementosuarez noted:

"Happy birthday to my Daddy I pray and ask long life for him and more strength May the Good Lord protect him Daddy Long life AMEN AND AMEN PEACE"

Tik Tok star Asantewaa shows off her handsome kid brother in photos

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghanaian TikTok star flaunted her younger brother on social media.

In new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the brother and sister were seen posing in what looked like a huge hallway.

Asantewaa was seen wearing a faded blue jeans under a red t-shirt over which she wore a sleeveless jeans jacket.

The younger brother of the TikTok star was seen wearing army-themed trousers under a long-sleeved jeans shirt.

Source: YEN.com.gh