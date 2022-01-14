Delay drops her own version of the 10 commandments for all women; fans scream

Delay has penned her own version of the 10 commandments to be followed by all women

She was sharing golden tips for women to point them in the direction of success

Delay is noted as one of the most successful talk show hosts in the country at the moment

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso has taken to social media to share some important nuggets with her fellow women.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Deloris famed as Delay in media circles, decided to open the eyes and minds of women to things that would leave them broke and unfulfilled.

Her version of the commandments encompassed many facets of life regarding women.

Her post read:

"My 10 Commandments For Women!!!

1. Don’t be in a hurry to move out of your parents house.

2. Dont wait for a man before u start living. U can live a fulfilled life as a single woman.

3. Stay away from alcohol. It has killed others and u are not special.

4. Don’t entertain a wrong number call, especially at night. Its not the right way to find a lover.

5. Develop a healthy eating habit. Always take breakfast and avoid sweets.

6. Dress well: impression count. People will judge u by d way u dress even before they talk to u.

7. Dont use sex as proof of love. Sex is no proof of love, he'll leave u after the sex.

8. Dont marry for the money, else you’ll become one of his possessions.

9. Add value to yourself - get a career. Dont be fooled that a man will solve all your problems.

10. Beauty is not everything. If its all you have, you’ll lose your place to someone

less beautiful but more matured and competent. #thedelayshow2022 "

Fans react to the commandments

Many loyal followers as well as colleagues of Delay took to the comment section to react to her wisdom nuggets.

Actress sellygalley came in with the comment

"Caption % photo %"

esinamliz took note of a particular 'commandment'

"It's #9 fr me"

ericarthur933 wrote:

"And you are all these ten"

adwoasemwaa noted:

"Great message"

