Legendary Ghanaian musician Amakye Dede does not joke with his parental duties when it comes to his daughter

The pretty Jenessa is plastered all over his Instagram feed with lovely captions to accompany the photos and video

As Father's Day dawns, Amakye Dede deserves recognition and praise for loving his daughter unashamedly

Ghanaian highlife singer Amakye Dede is known for his relentless love for his daughter, Jenessa.

Jenessa is based in London, where she heads her own music band. Like her father, she is blessed with a voice and can sing very well, like the highlife legend.

The gorgeous beauty shared many loving moments with her father.

A collage of Amakye Dede and his daughter, Jenessa Image credit: @amakyedede

Source: Instagram

The adorable childhood photo

This photo literally screams nostalgia. A baby girl and her dad make the perfect inseparable pair.

Amakye Dede and Jenessa spending time at festivals

December is always a big deal in Ghana, with many coming home to celebrate. Amakye Dede was the picture of a proud father as she hung out with his daughter at some of these events.

Amkaye Dede promotes his daughter's craft.

Despite his busy schedule, the present father always cheers his daughter on, from posting her show flyers to videos of her during performances.

Amakye Dede confesses that he was forced to put a crown on Kuami Eugene

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on why Amakye Dede was trending lately after his interview with Asaase Radio.

According to the highlife maestro, He had no intentions of endorsing Kuami Eugene as his successor in the industry.

He revealed that some persons forced him to crown Kuami Eugene against his will. Amakye Dede added that he tried to reject the crown, but they pushed it into his hands.

According to Amakye Dede, he did it to please them rather than because Kuami Eugene is making strides in the highlife space.

Amakye Dede joins others to perform for US Vice President at the State Banquet Hall

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on how Amakye Dede joined Efya and Wiyaala to entertain Her Excellency Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States of America.

After a warm welcome at the Kotoka International Airport, Kamla Harris was treated to a fun-filled night of African glamour and authentic Ghanaian music.

Top Ghanaian artistes, including Amakye Dede, Wiyaala and Efya, brought on their A-game to the delight of all the guests seated.

