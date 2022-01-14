A video of Fella Makafui's daughter behaving like a big girl has warmed hearts online

Island Frimpong was seen pacing in their plush mansion while wrapped in a towel

Fella Makafui posted the video of her daughter'a antics and added a funny caption to it

Island Frimpong, daughter of Fella Makafui and award-winning rapper Medikal known in real life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, has been spotted performing some wonders.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Island was seen pacing in a part of her parent's new mansion.

She was seen wrapped in a white towel and had a shower cap on her head as if she was getting ready for a shower or was already done with her bath.

The adorable young girl appeared to be in a hurry going somewhere after her 'beauty bath' and it left her mother Fella Makafui dumbfounded.

After posting the video, Fella Makafui captioned it:

"I still can’t understand why this lady came to me like this eeii landlady @islandfrimpong"

Fans react to the video

Many fans and followers of the YOLO actress took to the comment section to drop their comments on the matter.

Actress sellygalley came in with the comment:

Hahahahahaha send her to bed immediately!

dblackgh had this to say:

"Hahahahahaha"

oboy_brainwise noted:

"Medifella make u spoil der for me maame"

yhaw_lord also added his comment:

"A proud student of Stubborn Academy"

deliciously_hot wrote:

"She's coming for her rent before you leave the house"

