Kwaw Kese and his wife have paid a courtesy call on Afia Schwarzenegger to mourn with her

The rapper and his family posed with the TV personality in photos from the visit that have since been shared online

Afia Schwar's dad, Augustine Agyei, kicked the bucket on January 17, 2022, after a short illness

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Botchway famed as Kwaw Kese and his wife have visited TV and radio star Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwar.

The purpose of the visit was to commiserate with the outspoken media personality over the loss of her dad, Augustine Agyei, on January 17, 2022.

Kwaw Kese and his wife called on Afia Schwar's family today, January 20 to mourn with her and encourage the family to stay strong in these trying times.

The Swedru-Agona hitmaker and his pretty wife, Doris Nana Pokuah Kyei Baffour posed for photos with Afia Schwar following the visit.

Afia Schwar took to social media to share photos from the visit and thanked the musician and his family for showing real love to her.

She captioned the photos:

"If I don’t stop crying I will turn into Chinese Tnx @kwawkese and @empress_poks".

Fans react to the gesture

Many fans and followers of Kwaw Kese and Afia Schwar took to the comment section to react to the photo and also commiserate with the media personality for the loss.

se.twenty wrote:

"Sending strength and prayers"

abenaserwaa.me commented:

"take heart"

lady_princess30 noted:

"It is well"

lina_okailey had this to say:

"Hmmm mummy my prayers are with you"

khemitoonstattoo:

"Be strong Queen"

