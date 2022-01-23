Shatta Wale and his new girlfriend Elfreda are dominating the headlines with their vacation videos and photos

A new photo showing the full face and view of Shatta Wale's new lover is currently on Instagram

The viral photo of Shatta Wale and Elfreda has been attracted mixed reactions from social media users

Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale, has taken over the internet currently all because of her romantic relationship.

Following her breakup with her baby mama Michy two years ago, the award-winning singer has not been seen with a new lady.

Now, he has decided to announce to Ghanaians that he has fallen in love once again.

Elfreda: Full and clear view of Shatta Wale new girlfriend (Photo credit: Instagram/Sweet Maame Adwoa)

During the weekend many photos and videos of Shatta Wale's new girlfriend who has been identified as Elfreda hit the internet.

In all these photos and videos, Shatta Wale's new lover's face was not shown clearly.

A new photo of Shatta Wale and Elfreda showing the latter's full face has hit the internet.

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale and Elfreda posed for the camera.

From the vacation photo, Shatta Wale who took the selfie was all smiles, the same as Elfreda.

Fans reaction:

The romantic photo of Shatta Wale and Elfreda has caught the attention of social media users.

missmajorwan:

But shatta this one deaa Marry her wai The chopping and living is too much

owusu_vasty:

De gal too michy fine pass her as3 )den bi sei

jeanskid3:

shatter nsu dieee love fa wo Ben?

akosua_a_diamono:

Aden aaa shatta Freda….ego reach her soon

sylviaboatemaa:

If this gal can stay with shatta for a year she try oo erh.

Shatta Wale's New Girlfriend Teaches Fella Makafui How To Swim, Video Drops

It seems Elfreda has not taken too long to bond with Shatta Wale's friends.

Barely 24 hours after being introduced, she has gone on a vacation with Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Fella Makafui and is not in any way looking like a new member of the squad.

In one of the videos from the vacation which has been posted on the Instagram blog, @sweet_maame_adwoa, Elfreda has been spotted bonding with Fella.

The two are seen inside a swimming pool while Elfreda, who looked like a more skillful swimmer, tried to teach Fella how to swim.

It was all smiles between them. Shatta Wale was heard in the background making comments about Fella's performance. For him, Fella did not swim but walked to get to the other side of the swimming.

Source: YEN.com.gh