Vivian Okyere has wowed her loyal followers on social media with spectacular and breathtaking birthday photos

In the photos the Kumawood star was captured flaunting her sense of fashion with a beautiful outfit showing her curvy looks

Vivian's followers have shown unconditional love for her on her special day by sending sweet messages to her

Kumawood actress, Vivian Okyere, has set tongues wagging on her birthday by releasing mind-blowing photos.

The heavily endowed actress is celebrating her birthday on Thursday, April 7, 2022, and many are showing her love.

At the moment many Ghanaian stars and fans have flooded Instagram with her gorgeous photos.

Vivian Okyere: Kumawood actress stuns fans cute photos on her birthday (Photo credit: Instagram/Vivian Okyere)

And Vivian has also decided to celebrate her own day on Instagram with some sumptuous photos.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Vivian is spotted dripping in a lovely black outfit.

From the photos, she displayed her curvaceous looks as she posed for the camera.

Her birthday caption read:

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life

Vivian's followers drop awesome birthday messages

The actress' followers were not left out of the celebration as they displayed their unconditional love for her with sweet birthday wishes.

queen.viv:

Happy birthday to you Love

benitaaminah:

Yummy mommy ❤️happy birthday

bonneyfaceoffical:

Looking more beautiful

kwabenakessealfred:

Birthday blessings on you

sackeysergious:

God bless you

Source: YEN.com.gh