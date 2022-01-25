Ghanaian movie producer, Eunice Asiedu, is currently trending on Instagram because of her birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Tuesday, January 25, 2022, happened to be a beautiful day in the life of Eunice as she is celebrating another milestone.

With her role in the movie industry, the UK-based actress' photos have flooded social media.

Eunice Asiedu: 11 gorgeous photos of the Ghanaian movie producer as she celebrates birthday (Photo credit: Instagram/Eunice Asiedu)

Source: Instagram

Eunice, who also doubles as an actress is beautiful and she has been flaunting her high sense of fashion on Instagram.

As she is celebrating her birthday, it is just appropriate to celebrate her on her special day.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

1. All smiles on her birthday. The photo shows how God has protected her all these years:

2. Looking all correct on Instagram as her followers are gushing over her stunning beauty:

3. Eunice projects her Ghanaian culture by flaunting her stunning looks in African print:

4. Another gorgeous look, Eunice showing her beauty in a well-made dress in this photo:

5. When getting ready for her birthday. Looking all stylish no wonder she is an actress:

6. On the streets of the United Kingdom (UK) feeling herself looking happy:

7. Time for a workout. Still looking hot even in her black gym outfit showing her stature:

8. All natural in her casual outfit. This photo shows why she is an actress:

9. So lovely, she is not only good with acting but can also model as well as the picture says it all:

10. Executive smile as madam is on the move. Eunice is a true reflection of a hardworking woman:

11. As her caption says, Eunice works shows how she doesn't joke with her work:

Jackie Appiah Kneels Before Pete Edochie As They Meet In Nigeria, Photo Melts Hearts

Award-winning actress Jackie Appiah recently met legendary Nigerian actor Pete Edochie. The two met on the set of a movie.

It was all reverence for Jackie from the legend. Jackie is currently in Nigeria as part of the cast for an upcoming movie titled Merry Go Wrong, which features Edochie, Destiny Etiko, Nkechi Blessing, among others.

In one of the videos from the set of the star-studded movie, Edochie is seen interacting with one of the actresses on set. He sat down on a couch after the quick chat.

Source: YEN.com.gh