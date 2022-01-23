Ghana as a country is never short of beautiful ladies as each and every day new ones kept on popping up.

In every profession at least you can find beautiful ladies in there and it is not only actresses and models who have been flaunting their beauty on social media.

Our female officers have joined the trend one of them is Ama Cherry who is not giving any chance at all on Instagram.

Ama Cherry: 9 banging photos and videos of Ghanaian immigration officer that are trending on IG (Photo credit: Instagram/Ama Cherry)

Ama Cherry is an Immigration officer and he has been flaunting her beauty in the green uniform.

She can easily pass as a model all because of her beauty and stature.

YEN.com.gh has come across 9 photos of Ama Cherry that have taken over Instagram.

1. Duty calls, Ama Cherry getting ready to serve the nation with all her heart:

2. Without in her uniform Ama Cherry looks like a model, flaunting her stunning beauty in this photo:

3. Looking gorgeous in her uniform. Ama smiles alone can melt any heart of a man:

4. No rush just simple a girl but her beauty and smiles have always been the same:

5. Gracing the lense of the camera with her natural beauty and posing:

6. Officer with swag. She always looks spectacular even in a casual outfit:

7. Don't make a mistake, she is not your every model. She is an immigration officer:

8. Just looking flashy, red skirt and white top just turned heads on. Ama you are nhmwa:

9. As her caption said, she is a simple beautiful officer but can't stop feeling herself in this picture:

Source: YEN.com.gh