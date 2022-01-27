Actress Nana Ama McBrown has got fans singing her praise with a video of her dancing with musician King Promise

They had a dance formation as if already rehearsed but it was just a spontaneous thing they decided to do

McBrown's versatility and effortless dance moves have got fans admiring her and wondering if there was something she could not do

Lovable Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has impressed fans with her dance moves in doing choreography with singer King Promise.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, McBrown and King Promise danced together and she effortlessly makes the moves so beautifully that her fans noticed her.

Even though McBrown has had issues with her right arm, she did not let that inhibit her from dancing as she laughed while doing so to show that she was enjoying herself.

A collage of McBrown and King Promise. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown @iamkingpromise/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Fans react beautifully to McBrown’s video

As usual, McBrown’s fans have admired and heaped praises on her for her versatility.

Some wondered if there was ever something that she could not do.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

thejeansshopgh: “Is there something you cannot do ??”

ariana_osei: “@thejeansshopgh say it again ooooh ei.... The God who created her is not in Ghana.”

dwomorpaul: “@thejeansshopgh I don't think so. She is mind blowing.”

richmondotetteh: “#iammacbrown swag lady.”

vivian.odame: “What else can't Ama do??? So beautiful.”

girl__like_mimi: “Looking so sleek loving her outfit.”

nanayaa2807: “Mummy with the moves.”

gwenny_her_royalty: “So effortless.”

badgalohemaakelly0608_: “Is the dance moves for me love it.”

neekstudio_official: “lovely.”

emerald_1932: “This is nice.”

empress.celestial: “Can't even stop watching.”

official_joseph91: “@iamamamcbrown won the competition.”

McBrown sings for Moesha Boduong

Earlier, McBrown was spotted in a video singing for her colleague actress Moesha Boduong.

As usual, McBrown appeared to be in high spirits when they met and she started singing Obrafour’s Moesha Moesha song for her.

Moesha responded with giggles while they hugged each other.

In a similar video, McBrown sang beautifully for Medikal's wife Fella Makafui.

Makafui could not hide her excitement when McBrown rapped Medikal's line in that song that says: "Your back like plantation".

