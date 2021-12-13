Actress Nana Ama McBrown has sang for Fella Makafui in a video that has surfaced on the internet

McBrown sang Medikal's Ayekoo song, the very song Medikal specially composed for Fella Makafui

The video proves McBrown is down-to-earth and very versatile

Versatile actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has sung beautifully for Medikal’s wife Fella Makafui in a video seen by YEN.com.gh.

The two women were together with happiness written all over their faces.

Just then McBrown started singing Medikal’s Ayekoo song for Fella Makafui and this got her giggling.

The Ayekoo song is the special song Medikal sang for Fella when she successfully snatched him from Sister Derby.

No wonder McBrown singing that song would bring Fella Makafui beautiful memories.

The video also shows how lively and down-to-earth McBrown is in interacting with her colleague actresses and other celebrities.

It also shows how versatile McBrown is as an individual.

McBrown sings for Moesha

Earlier, McBrown sang for Moesha Boduong as was spotted in another video published earlier by YEN.com.gh.

As usual, McBrown appears to be in high spirits when they met and she started singing Obrafour’s Moesha Moesha song for her.

McBrown then spoke and said Moesha was looking so beautiful to which she responded thank you.

It seems the video was taken not so long before Moesha went off social media following her issues.

Fella Makafui's daughter starts swimming lessons

Meanwhile, Fella Makafui and Medikal's daughter, Island Frimpong, has started swimming already at age one.

The video of the cute girl got many admiring her. It also proves that Medikal and the wife are bent on giving their daughter a good life.

Tonto removes shoes to dance in Ghana

In other news, Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh caused massive traffic at the Kotoka International Airport when she arrived in Ghana amid music, drumming, and dancing.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, a team was at the airport to welcome Tonto and they were all excited.

At the sound of the drum and music, Tonto started dancing, and seeing that she was being impeded by her shoes, she quickly went down to take off her shoes to enable her to dance better.

