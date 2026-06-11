South Africa lost 2-0 to Mexico in the 2026 World Cup opening game on June 11

Bafana Bafana suffered two red cards, hampering their chances of a comeback

Activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has reacted, blaming one person for the team's poor performance

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the South African activist leading an anti-immigration crackdown in the country, has reacted to the nation's loss in their World Cup opener.

"We Lost Before it Even Started": South African Activist Jacinta Blames Hugo Broos for Mexico Defeat

Source: Instagram

South Africa suffered a 2-0 defeat by co-hosts, Mexico, at the Azteca on Thursday, June 11, in the first game of the 2026 World Cup.

In a match dominated by the El Tri, the Bafana Bafana fell behind in the ninth when Julian Quinones fired home from the edge of the box after a defensive mix-up between the South African keeper and a defender.

The Bafana Bafana lived on the edge but managed to see out the first half without conceding a second goal.

However, their hopes of getting an equaliser suffered a jolt after defender Yaya Sithole was sent off for a foul on the close to their penalty after a Mexican forward had broken through on goal.

With their numerical advantage, Mexico scored their second goal 17 minutes later through former Fulham forward Raul Jimenez.

South Africa's attempts to get back into the game were effectively dashed in the 83rd minute when Themba Zwane was shown the red card. Even though Mexico's Cesar Montes was also sent in injury time, the co-hosts saw out the game.

Reacting to the defeat, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma blamed their coach, Hugo Broos, and his staff for the results.

According to Jacinta, whose activities with the March and March movement have caused a lot of disaffection for the South African team across Africa, the coach's team selection was poor.

"Absolutely the coach's fault… from the line-up we knew we lost the game before it even started," she said.

See the Facebook post below:

Kofi Osei

"Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma. Please don’t let them go and loot the coach’s house. We know what you and your people are capable of."

Source: YEN.com.gh