The 6-pack and chiseled abs trend is strongly present more than ever in the social media world in recent times kind courtesy, some Ghanaian actors

From Mawuli Gavor to Abraham, these movie hunks get the female fans excited with their shirtless photos which shows their great physique on social media

Check out some of the most ripped actors in the movie industry, and maybe you’ll get motivated to sculpt the six-pack you’ve been dreaming of

Often times, our ribbed and well built Ghanaian actors flaunt their six-pack abs effortlessly with shirtless photos, and fans follow these hot looks day and night. And guess what - ladies still can’t get over them!

These buffed and chiseled manly looks indeed are the talk of the world of social media amongst many social media users and fans and has inspire lots of men to take on workout sessions for their social media too.

We see not only our male actors but also other sports and business celebrities flaunting and trying for abs to get the attention of female fans and get the tabloids talk about them.

Mawuli Gavor, Abraham Attah, Eddie Watson.source: instagram/@eddiewatson

YEN.com.gh brings you Mawuli Gavor, Abraham Attah, 5 other actors six-pack Photos that Ladies Drool over.

1. Eddie Watson

Actor Eddie Watson has got a great physique. His photos always get the ladies drooling and leaving heart-eyes photos beneath.

2. Jeffrey Forson

Jeffrey Forson knows how to get the ladies attention with his 6-packs photos. His page has become a tabloid for workout 'inspo' for many fans.

4.James Garginer

James Gardiner is a true ladies man and it is made evident anytime he drops a shirtless photo.

5.Abraham Atta

The world stops anytime actor ,Abraham Attah, drops a photo flaunting his athletic physique.

6.Ian Wordi

Ghanaian model and actor, Ian Wordi, always gets the ladies jaw-dropped with his chiseled physique anytime he goes shirtless.

7. Prince David Osei

Actor David Osei always gets the ladies screaming when he shares sizzling photos of his great physique.

Source: YEN.com.gh