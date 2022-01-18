The budding female singer Hajia Mona is a force to reckon with when it comes to the luxury, plush and fabulous lifestyle of the rich and famous

The singer is causing stirs online with her new video shared on her social media pages flaunting the massive swimming pool which she has branded in her name

The socialite-turned-musician has proved beyond reasonable doubt with her consistency and numerous inputs in her music career that she is here to stay

Popular Ghanaian socialite and social media sensation turned musician, Hajia 4real is living life at its best and is unapologetic about it. Her Instagram feed is testament to that.

If you have the money constantly rolling in and have beauty like that of a Disney princess, then you know you have the bragging right to put your wealth in our faces.

This is exactly what Hajia 4real just served us with; visuals of her massive branded luxurious swimming pool in a new video she shared on her Instagram.

Hajia 4real. Source:Instagram/@hajia4real

Source: Instagram

In the video she shared on her Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the singer was seen swimming in the pool which captured her name 'Mona' boldly engraved beneath the pool.

Wearing a green bikini, the singer is sighted moving to-and-fro in the pool with her 'friends' as they posed 'feeling themselves' and shaking her heavily endowed back side in the water.

Some Fans React

@sanfrancisco_accracity commented:

"Sexxxy az Fucckk mixed with hella Beautiful"

@cashd_ude also commented:

"You’re forcing ma’am I love your vibes, Go Hard !"

@whitemoore_us also reacted:

"The pressure is on them"

@pearlsleysroyals

"Money sweet ooooo"

@princedon4792

"enjoy ur life dear"|

@iam_stanleyscofied equally reacted:

"Nobody rush you? Na you Dey rush them ?"

Source: YEN.com.gh