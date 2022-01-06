Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa has been spotted in her first video on social media for the year

The video shows the young Kumawood star stepping out into a gym to undergo a workout session

Just like many of her recent videos, Maame Serwaa looked good in tight top and pair of leggings in the latest one

Kumawood actress Clara Amoateng Bensaon, known in showbiz as Maame Serwaa, has not been too active on soial media in recent times. It is only once in a while that we see her online.

On most such occasions, Maame Serwaa will be seen stunning her fans in eye-popping videos. She seems to be continuing from where she left off in 2021.

In her first video for 2022, Maame Serwaa has given fans something to talk about once more. This time, she showed one of her gym sessions.

The video sighted on the Instagram blog, @sweet_maame_adwoa, shows Serwaa wearing a black top over a neon-coloured pair of leggings. She matched her look with a cap and pair of sneakers.

Serwaa starts her session by standing and taking a selfie before moving around for a while. She is later seen working out in a battling ropes session.

Watch the video of Serwaa's gym session below:

The latest video of Maame Serwaa comes after she recently set tongues wagging with a video looking so big.

In the video which went viral, Maame Serwaa was seen wearing a white-coloured bodycon which fitted her perfectly. Rocking fine braids, the beloved Kumawood actress also had nicely-done makeup applied on her face.

Maame who seemed to be feeling herself in the new look was seen turning around to show off her good looks.

While she turned herself around, a male voice was heard in the background telling her to "look at this side small."

Earlier, Maame Serwaa had been spotted 'feeling' herself while jamming to some music inside her home.

In a video that also gained a lot of attention on social media, the actress was seen wearing a bodycon top over a pair of tight jeans.

Wearing very long hair, Maame Serwaa had her hands all over her hair as she danced to B4Bonah's My Girl song featuring King Promise.

All through her dance, the actress was turning around and flaunting her good looks.

