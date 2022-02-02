Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, has got fans talking with her new photo shared online

Dressed like a mini bride, Maxin stunned with the chains on her neck, the spectacles in her hands, and her pose

Many people have left heartwarming comments for McBrown's only child who is turning three on February 21, 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Baby Maxin, has stunned fans with her new photo.

Dressed in a beautiful dress designed with lace as the little princess she is, Baby Maxin glows with the many chains on her neck.

As seen by YEN.com.gh, McBrown’s daughter held her spectacles in her hand as if she wanted to wear them. But no, she was just posing with it as a fashionista adult would.

A collage of Baby Maxin. Photo credit: @iambabymaxin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Many react to Baby Maxin’s photo

Fans are excited over Baby Maxin’s photo and have described it with her beautiful words.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

hellencobbina: “Wow nice one there.”

mummiekaysam: “Our cute baby girl looks stunning.”

helina.oduro.319: “My little queen is growing so fast.”

she_loves_mcbrown: “Her royal Majesty.”

afia_odo_sheeva_9th_april_: “She’s growing so nice.”

asanteruth969ra270913: “Wow let the skin and dress do the talking. Beautiful.”

spikeslyfe: “My pretty pretty.”

phyllisnyarko5: “Beautiful princess.”

ms_kerz: “Favorite favorite.”

detailsbyneyomi: “Blessed.”

agyemanattahpoku: “Beautiful princess.”

delkiss_17: “Little princess.”

ayishanafoure: “Awwww our baby is growing gracefully.”

adjoaroberta_mrsokayfm: “Pretty Adorable Princess.”

Baby Maxin turning 3 on February 21

Baby Maxin, is turning three in February 2022, and it is understood that her mother is making feverish preparations toward that.

From her behaviour and social media activities, Baby Maxin is smart, intelligent, bubbly, stylish, and seems to possess all other traits of her lively and adorable mother and actress.

She does not behave like most children of her age, and if care is not taken, someone might mistake Baby Maxin’s age to be more than two years.

YEN.com.gh published sweet photos and activities that show how Baby Maxin rocked and enjoyed age two, though she has a few more days to go.

Source: YEN.com.gh