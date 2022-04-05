Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has been compared with Black Sherif and he is not happy about this

In a new video, Shatta Wale is seen angrily addressing the issue and would not stop insulting Black Sherif

He warned that he is incomparable and that any musician who wants to rub shoulders with him will fail

Controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, is at it again after a video of him insulting reigning rapper, Black Sherif, dropped.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale is captured sitting on a bed and with red eyes, screams “your moda”, your moda” like a pained child.

He warned Black Sherif that he is a “dead end” because he can not be compared to anyone else in the industry.

According to Shatta Wale, he is a “horror” and that any musician who is being compared with him should be wary of him.

And my advice to every artiste, if they try to compare you to me Shatta Wale er, forget cos you see me, abi like error, I bi speed, abi something."

If them dey compare you wey your energy fi ey grab am, forget am. Cos you see me, I be dead end, when you catch my turn you go die. Ego do like magic,” Shatta Wale warned.

Video gets reactions

The video has triggered massive mixed reactions from fans. Some have said comparing Black Sherif with Shatta Wale is dangerous for Sherif’s career.

Others said Shatta Wale is just pained because Black Sherif is talented than he is.

Still, some reminded Shatta Wale of the past and said at the time he was being compared with Samini, he enjoyed the hype.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

donjaspermatt: “Wy is shatta fooling like this.”

ghanafuo_ho_nsem2: “@donjaspermatt brocken heart has happened wai”

vincentiaduodu: “Blacksherif shouldn't be compared to Shattawale tho...but on a more serious note #sherif is young and talented de3.”

wocomknust: “Fans doing that must stop though. Is not right comparing a senior to a Junior. The years Shatta has been in the industry is either the same or close to how old black sheriff is. Them for respect Charlie.”

heis_raffology: “Wale dey talk too much ahh Charlie you mennex u sure say he be Ghanaian ahh wey human dis... but on the real Black Sherif get Talent pass Wale... Shatta wale himself he know gyimmie na 3y3 no.”

gracefully_br9ken: “He’s pained but it is what it is. Black Sheriff is younger and more talented.”

adepathanos: “These fans want to end Blacksherrif's career already before it even kicked off with. their comparisons. They must be stopped because on a real shatta, sark and all the others be done paying their dues to GH music.”

adomakyedea1: “Sheriff is even better than him! De3 okyere si no one should compare blacko to him mtcheww.”

aishanyande: “Stop giving him this audience.”

moana_gh1: “People should live wale alone ahhh allow him grow In Peace can’t u guys see he is growing.”

gladys.kwarteng.712: “This my baby boy too can worry aaaaa asem ben nie.”

aakosua_goddess: “Comparison is not needed.”

amg_sterling_: “These fans go do saa den blacksherif turn like asakaa boys and yawtog one thing people don't learn is shatta sark stone ibi these guys dey hold the industry oo dem get more funbase than any other artists in ghana so if you let ur fans disrespect them with your YouTube views then you dey dig your own grave.”

