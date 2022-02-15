The younger sister of Serwaa Amihere, Maame Gyamfua, is a true beauty icon and her photos on her social media pages are testament to that

Maame Gyamfua rose to fame in the world of beauty after her luxurious hair brand, Oh My Hair, became a household name in the showbiz sphere

The CEO has proven to be a force to reckon with as she keeps enchanting fans and social media users with her surreal beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Maame Gyamfua, who is the younger sister of celebrated Ghanaian journalist, Serwaa Amihere, has a fairytale kind of beauty which leaves you spell-bound at sight of her or her photos on social media.

The young CEO always reminds us of her reign a queen in the world of beauty as she consistently makes jaw-dropping appearances with her captivating beauty and intriguing style sense.

Maame Gyamfua seem to be ganering the same level of attention her sister get on social media although she is not actively involved in the media.

Maame Gyamfua.source:Instagram/@serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you 7 photos of Serwaa Amihere's sister that proves she is a living barbie doll.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

1. Maame's' Instagram following keeps surging by every second with the stunning visuals that spells out her beauty .

2. Her skin is flawless and without blemish which makes it difficult to comprehend what she is made of. Maame Gyamfua is a beauty.

3. The CEO of Oh My Hair aside her flawless skin has some very amazing features which includes her nose structure and her cheek bones. It's almost like a real life Barbie doll.

4. How can we talk about her captivating photos and leave out her pose game. Maame Gyamfua could pass for a model at any given time.

5. Maame Gyamfua makes it more surreal when she opts for a blonde hair. It gives of Disney princes vibes.

6. Maame and her sister, Serwaa Amihere , have a very striking resemblance. It sometimes makes it difficult trying to figure them out together.

7. In one sentence, Maame Gyamfua's beauty is a force to reckon with and that is on period!

Black Sherif Thrills Netizens with Powerful Performance on Glitch Africa; Video Drops

Ghanaian-born musician and composer, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, widely famed as Black Sherif appeared on Glitch Africa in Nigeria for an electrifying live performance that has got netizens talking.

Black Sherif proved he is well-versed in experimental music that combines the control of the band and great vocals as he performed his monster hit song which features Burna Boy, Black Sermon's second verse.

Source: YEN.com.gh