Jackie Appiah has taken steps to punish Shatta Wale for disgracing her on social media by calling her names

The beautiful actress has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the controversial dancehall genius

The lawsuit was disclosed by top radio presenter Abena Moet as she revealed the details of it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Star actress Jackie Appiah is certainly not allowing Shatta Wale to go scot-free as she has cracked down on him.

The beautiful actress is not happy with certain defaming comments made by the controversial dancehall genius.

Following Shatta Wale's rants, Jackie failed to reply to him and she has taken the necessary steps to drag the musician to court.

Jackie Appiah cracks down on Shatta Wale; reportedly sues him (Photo credit: Instagram/Jackie Appiah and Shatta Wale)

Source: Instagram

Radio Presenter, Abena Moet disclosed that Jackie has filed a lawsuit against Shatta Wale whilst speaking o Neat FM.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“Because Jackie wasn’t addressing Shatta Wale’s claims, we thought that was it. Apparently, Jackie Appiah has sued Shatta Wale. How can you say someone is a prostitute, that's someone's mother," Abena Moet said.

In the video below, she added that “What if her child opens Instagram. What do you want the child to say? ‘Mum are you really a prostitute".

Shatta Wale exposes Jackie Appiah, Stonebwoy in latest video

Shatta Wale, descended heavily on two of his colleagues, Jackie Appiah and Stonebwoy.

In a self-recorded video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale was seen seated in a part of his home and making some allegations.

The Ayoo hitmaker recounted that there was a time he asked some celebs to support others during the time of the COVID-19 and lockdown period.

According to him, Jackie Appiah said she was not happy with what he (Shatta Wale) said.

Shatta Wale & Medikal: Musicians accused of copying Lil Wayne concert for their stubborn academy song

Shatta Wale, and his colleague Medikal have been slammed for copying Lil Wayne and DaBaby’s Lonely video concept for their Stubborn Academy song.

YEN.com.gh’s analysis of both videos shows that both videos have the same idea and storyline with almost similar scenes.

The basic idea or concept of both videos is someone is being cured of their mental challenge.

Source: YEN.com.gh