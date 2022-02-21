Celebrated Ghanaian musician, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has been convicted by the Accra Circuit Court.

This follows the video post of himself holding a Ruger 9mm handgun on Snapchat, a popular social media platform that led to his arrest.

Medikal was also has fined GH¢3,600 by an Accra Circuit Court which in default, he will serve nine months in prison

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper and husband to actress Fella Makafui, Samuel Adu Frimpong, better known as Medikal has been convicted by an Accra Circuit Court for the unlawful public display of weaponry.

Medikal found himself in the grip of law enforcement when he flashed a Ruger 9mm pistol in his car without a reason in September 2021 on snapchat.

The Stubborn Academy singer was arrested for five days before being released on bail in the amount of GH100,000 with one surety.

Medikal was found guilty after pleading guilty to the crime, as he had already entered a not guilty plea.

Medikal was fined 300 punishment units, or GH3,600, by a court presided over by His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh and in default, the ‘Accra’ hitmaker will be sentenced to nine months in prison if he does not comply.

Medikal had previously approached the Circuit Court in Accra on January 25, 2022 to compel the police to hand over his gun to him.

Source: YEN.com.gh