Ghanaian businessman Kofi Amoabeng has been spotted in a video dancing heartily at his birthday party

The CEO of former UT Group of companies was seen dressed in white as he showed that he was still strong

Kofi Amoabeng turned 70 years old today, February 22, 2022, and was celebrated by many Ghanaians on social media

Popular Ghanaian businessman and founder of defunct UT Bank Kofi Amoabeng has been spotted in a video showing off some classic dance moves on his birthday today.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the businessman was seen dancing to a popular local gospel song at a gathering.

It is believed that the gathering was a party held for the former UT Bank CEO on the occasion of his 70th birthday today, February 22, 2022.

The businessman was seen showing off his sleek dance moves as he turned plus one today while in the midst of well-wishers.

Kofi Amoabeng, dressed in all-white outfits, was seen dancing while holding a white handkerchief signifying victory.

The astute businessman who turned 70 years old today, could not keep calm over the goodness of God and decided to show his appreciation with some dance moves.

Kofi Amoabeng shared some dapper photos of himself to commemorate his 70th birthday and social media users went gaga.

Fans were finding it difficult to believe his age as many of them were of the view that he looked more like a person in his 50's.

The business mogul shared seven dapper and fresh-looking photos which have caused a frenzy on the internet with many netizens saying he looks younger than his age.

Shot by Manuel Photography, the business executive rocked a couple of white bespoke kaftan and matched it perfectly with half-black shoes as he posed beautifully for the photos.

