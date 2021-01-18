The CEO of Kantanka Automobiles Kwadwo Safo Jnr has shared a new photo from his plush mansion

The photo shows many of the young CEO's luxury cars parked on the big compound of the house which is located at Kwabenya, a suburb of Accra

Among the cars in the photo which was shared by Safo Jnr to motivate his fans to work hard were G-Wagon, Land Cruisers, and Kantanka cars

Kwadwo Safo Jnr, son of Apostle Kwadwo Safo and CEO of Kantanka Automobile, has given fans a sneak peek into his wealthy lifestyle.

In a new photo, Safo Jnr who is one of the youngest CEOs in Ghana has shown off his lavish mansion full of expensive cars.

The photo shared on his Instagram stories and sighted by YEN.com.gh captured seven luxury cars parked inside the house.

Most notable among the cars parked inside the house was a white-coloured Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

Other cars included an Escalade, and a number of Toyota Land Cruisers, among other expensive brands.

More importantly, Safo Jnr had one of the cars the Kantanka Automobile group produces also lined up in there.

Apart from showing off his luxury cars, the photo also shows part of the lavish mansion and expansive compound surrounding it.

Sharing the photo, Safo Jnr wrote a caption that urged his followers to hustle hard.

Kwadwo Safo's house is on a 4-acre land

It will be recalled that unveiled the mansion which is located at Kwabenya in Accra on December 7, 2019, during the naming ceremony of his fifth child whom he also named Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Ababio.

As reported by YEN.com.gh at the time, the house covers a four-acre land.

Kwadwo Safo celebrates birthday

Meanwhile, Kwadwo Safo Jnr has celebrated his birthday in style. Safo Jnr turned 36 years old on Thursday, February 24, 2021.

In celebration of the Kantanka CEO's new age, a private birthday party was organized in his honour.

The party came off at the Kwadwo Safo's plush residence.

Source: YEN.com.gh