The issue of celebrities whose side businesses collapsed have been trending in the news for some days now.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Some of them, including Sarkodie, John Dumelo, Stephen Appiah, Mzbel, and Kwaku Manu, all ventured into various enterprises.

Sarkodie, John Dumelo, and Stephen Appiah, for instance, launched various clothing line that bore their names, but unfortunately, they businesses are not operating today.

A collage of Ameyaw, Sarkodie, Mzbel, and Kwaku Manu. Photo credit: @sarkodie @ameyaw112 @mzbeldaily @kwakumanu/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Mzbel also launched a clothing line and operated a boutique in Dansoman, Accra, while Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu built a school in Kumasi, but the businesses all collapsed after some time.

One of the many arguments made is that Ghanaians do not support their own and this makes it difficult for the celebs to prevail.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

However, Ghana’s foremost blogger, and popular media person, Ameyaw Debrah, has offered a differing view.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ameyaw Debrah, said that the issue is not about whether Ghanaians support their own or not, stressing that “rather, business is market driven”.

He stated that the issue has got to do with sustainability, and the concept around which the enterprise is founded.

Citing Sarkodie, for instance, Ameyaw explained that at the time the rapper launched his Sark merchandise, people were buying, and it was doing well.

However, there was a lack somewhere as perhaps the rapper’s interest in the business waned as time passed, or whoever was producing the items was not willing to go on.

For Mzbel, Ameyaw explained that her Michibelino concept perhaps did not go down well with people and this discouraged the singer.

He noted, however, that Mzbel is doing well in other business areas such as her Bella’s Pub, and her kids’ playground.

Ameyaw also mentioned actress Luckie Lawson who has run her eatery for a long time now, stressing that there are success stories as well as the collapsed one.

To Ameyaw, all the is needed is the fund to keep start and pump into the business, followed by the celebrity’s image and brand that will push the business.

Basically, it is all about the funding. When this is set, you use your image or brand as celebrity to promote and push the business. This will bring about longevity, Ameyaw said.

Source: YEN.com.gh