Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face, has expressed sadness over a photo of a young man going gaga over the girlfriend's big backside

He said the man would not survive the relationship because women with such huge bodies are not good

Funny Face said he was speaking from experience following his issues with the women he once had in his life

Comic actor, Funny Face, has cried for a young man who is so obsessed with the size of his girlfriend’s backside.

In the post Funny Face shared on his Instagram handle and sighted by YEN.com.gh, a young couple who are so much in love with each other have posed.

Their pose is so unique in that the lady posed with her back to the man while he bent over to kiss the backside.

However, Funny Face believes the man’s decision to go for such a lady and to kiss her huge backside is wrong.

He has always been of the view that women with big backside are bad women every man should avoid.

Funny Face had always referred to his ex-wife, Elizabeth, and his babies mama, Vanessa Nicole, as bad women who ruined his life with big backside.

In the caption, he advised the young man to prepare for his burial because he won’t survive what he is about to experience with the woman.

He ended by saying that he was speaking from experience and wished every young man would listen to him.

Fans react to Funny Face’s post

The video has triggered massive responses from fans with most of them laughing.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

nycegh: “He doesn’t know Charlie ..... big asss ladies can worry my guy ... tell am.”

agyemanattahpoku: “experience is the best teacher.”

bigayehmedia: “Experience is the best teacher.”

auspi: “Experience is talking.”

stephanie_the_dreamer: “Your caption.”

darkeygh2: “Ajeiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii Ajeiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii.”

mr_tagoe88: “Enjoyment Ministers Nkoaaa in UMUOFIA Kingdom.”

iamvimdem: “is about to go DOWN.”

ranko1z: “the King is back.”

rofrocgh: “He go know soon.”

niibryne: “this is what I call body and soul love.”

evanskusi12: “Rip in advance.”

beatrice_akyen: “Man down.”

4streetboila: “I swear this guy be too much.”

empress_xeeki: “Lmbao man down for real my brother u didn’t warn him Ana? @therealfunnyface.”

undisputed_mc_philimon: “Daughters of Eve be doing the most...”

Funny Face diagnosed with bipolar disorder over issues with babies mama

Funny Face, known in private life as Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

This was confirmed by the host of “Entertainment Review" on Peace FM Kwasi Aboagye, as reported earlier by YEN.com.gh.

This comes after the court-ordered Funny Face to be re-examined at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital after he was arrested.

Funny Face has complained bitterly that Vanessa had refused him access to their children Ella, Bella, and Kimberly.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier published photos and videos of Vanessa. She is beautiful, thick, with a wonderful physique, just as Funny Face wants in his woman.

