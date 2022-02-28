Afia Schwarzenegger has said that she is planning on running for parliament in her hometown in 2024

The media personality was seen driving out of the Adansi Fomena Constituency and said she was going to return to contest the parliamentary seat

Afia Schwarzenegger is set to bury her father in the coming days and has been busy planning the funeral

Ghanaian media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwarzenegger has indicated her readiness to contest for parliament in the next election.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Afia Schwar was seen driving out of her dad's house in the Adansi Fomena Constituency while being mobbed by the constituents.

She was seen in the video throwing what appeared to be money to the people who had gathered around her car.

The crowd seemed not to be dispersing as they kept increasing in number and flocking around her car.

The award-winning media personality indicated that the behaviour of the people was worrying for her and announced her bid to contest for the parliamentary seat.

Her post on Instagram read:

"With the help of God n my personal angel(dad) I'm coming back to contest the fomena seat in 2024...my people deserves better. Ps: this is how u exit your constituency...No slacking..

#independentcandidate #queenofcomedy #onyamehighlyinvolved #onyamekala Adansi Fomena here we come!!!!"

Fans, celebs react to Afia Schwar's political ambition

Many fans as well as celeb friends of Afia Schwar took to the comment section to react to the post she made.

diamondappiah_bosslady came in with the comment:

"Go for it Queen"

maame_boaduwaa_ wrote:

"Mummy you will be voted for. I support you"

tweetpuss noted:

"You should go for it. You’ve always been for the masses…the people. It’s worth going for it."

nymelodyofficial encouraged the media personality

"Go for it!!! We dey your back..."

dela.kobby.success revealed:

"After the Mp won their votes he never stepped his foot there... It's Sad oo, this our leaders hmmm... Sis do wild we will do campaign for you"

