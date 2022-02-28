Hajia4reall has set tongues wagging on social media with a new set of photos she shared on her Instagram page

The musician, popular socialite and model was seen looking as pretty as usual as she put her beauty and high sense of fashion on display

Hajia4reall is known for posting videos and photos of herself on social media which generate massive traffic and reactions

Ghanaian socialite and musician, Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4reall, has dazzled many on social media with her new photos dressed in designer clothes.

In the new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Hajia4reall was seen seated in a plush bus as she stunned many with her matchless beauty.

The Ghanaian model and musician, in the photos, was seen seated inside a plush bus as she posed for the camera.

Photos of Hajia4reall. Source: Instagram/hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

She was seen wearing an expensive-looking Fendi outfit over a pair of sneakers as she flaunted her high fashion sense.

Hajia4reall who sometimes goes by the name Mona4reall complimented her looks with some expensive-looking earrings, some bracelets and a some rings on her fingers.

The burgeoning musician also used the photo opportunity to flaunt one of of her plush cars which was parked in her home.

After posting the photos, Hajia4reall captioned the photos:

"#God’schild #Here2Stay"

Fans and celebs react Hajia4reall's photos

Many of her fans as well as celeb friends of Hajia4reall took to the comment section to react to the beautiful photos.

Vlogger and musician aarchipelago came in with the comment:

"No Size"

official_dacoster screamed:

"Sayy wattt!"

dromo_themodel noted:

"If beauty was a woman. GOD BLESS YOU MOMMA"

There were many comments from the teeming fans of the actress, model and singer which showed that many people really admired her beauty.

Hajia4reall is noted for displaying beautiful photos of herself and once in a while flaunts her cars, house, and other properties.

