Singer and businesswoman, Mzbel's son, Nana Kwame Adepa, has been admired for his smartness

He was once crowned the most fluent celebrity kid at the Youth Empowerment Awards in December 2020

Adepa has got many people calling him the smartest celebrity kid given his activities on social media

Ghanaian singer and dancer, Mzbel, is proud of her son, Nana Kwame Adepa, who is already stunning social media with his smartness and ingenuity.

The nine-year-old boy once won an award as the most outspoken and fluent celebrity kid and his mother could not hide how happy she was for him.

A look at his activities on social media, as contained in Adepa’s videos and photos show he is a real smart kid.

A collage of Kwame Adepa and mom Mzbel. Photo credit: @nanakwame_adepa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you 10 of these photos and videos proving how intelligent and bubbly Mzbel’s only child is:

1. Most fluent kid. In December 2020, Nana Kwame Adepa won the most fluent celebrity kid award. The award scheme was put together by the Youth Empowerment Awards. He delivered a powerful speech at the event that earned him a standing ovation. Unfortunately, that video seems to have been deleted from social media:

2. Smartly trying to convince mother for new toys but she was proving difficult: One lady admired how Adepa went about pursuading the mother and described him as the "smartest celebrity kid..."

don_ligis: "Smartest celebrity kid with swag."

3. How Adepa enjoyed “Our Day” with swag:

4. Entertaining fans with his dance moves:

5. Going about his big brother duties:

6. Weekend fun-time at her mother's Belkids Playground:

7. A lover of animals:

8. Responds to her mother’s “I love you” passionately:

9. A gentleman’s pose:

10. Adepa aims to become Ghana’s president one day:

Adepa celebrates 9th birthday like a king

March 2, 2022, marks the birthday of Nana Kwame Adepa and she just could not keep calm about it as she put him on blast on her official Instagram page.

In a number of photos published by YEN.com.gh, Adepa was clothed in a beautiful made African Kente and looking like a king.

Many people took to the comment section to praise Mzbel's son who is admired by many.

Mzbel was also in the news recently following some photos she leaked with Kofi Amoabeng on his birthday.

