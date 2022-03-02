Ghanaian gospel queen, Philipa Baafi, has wowed social media users with breathtaking a photo on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The award-winning singer has released a gorgeous photo of herself showing her stunning beauty.

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Philipa who doubles as a medical practitioner was seen sitting in her car.

From the photo, the renowned gospel star faced the camera as she posed for her own selfie.

Her caption read, "Good evening family, we are starting our series on health talk . What topic(s) would you suggest we discuss."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Source: YEN.com.gh