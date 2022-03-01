Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, has confessed to speaking ill about Sandra Ankobiah and her boyfriend

She said she spread lies within their circles that Sandra's boyfriend was arrested and jailed for drugs

Moesha has begged for forgiveness and explained that she did not really mean to make Sandra look bad

Embattled Ghanaian actress and model, Moesha Bodoung, has made a confession to her colleague actress Sandra Ankobiah, telling how she spread lies about Sandra and her boyfriend.

According to Moesha, within their circles, she had spread false rumours about Sandra that her boyfriend was arrested and jailed for drugs.

Moesha said she also heard it from others, but she never spread those rumours to make Sandra look bad.

This was gathered by YEN.com.gh in a message Moesha sent to Sandra, written as a comment under one of Sandra’s posts on Instagram.

She added that everyone talks about everyone in the industry and so she did not realise it was a bad thing to talk about Sandra and the boyfriend.

Moesha also revealed that Sandra Ankobiah would soon marry her uncle and they will live happily after without anyone cheating on the other.

See Moesha’s full comment here:

moeshaboduong: “Sandra I’m very sorry for telling people that you had a boyfriend that was in jail for drugs and I also heard it from people and I never said it to make you look bad ,everyone talks about everyone in our industry and I know you’ve also spoken about me and laughed at my fake designers and I know you love me because God brought you into my life and you will marry my uncle and you two will love each other and No one will ever cheat on their partners and I will pray for God to protect your marriage and God will provide for you and my uncle .You will go back to being a lawyer and you will defend prisoners and I will take people out of jail by the help of God Almighty and I will help many prostitutes to find a job and they will love us because we both date men for money and I will defend you because you are my in-law .”

YEN.com.gh can in no way confirm Moesha’s confession, however, since she mentioned that this was done within their circles, we can also not doubt it.

YEN.com.gh has been monitoring the post and comment and after three days, Sandra has still not responded to Moesha’s message.

Moesha wants to be like Mercy Johnson

Meanwhile, Moesha was in the news recently when she expressed the desire to become a “good actress” like Nigeria’s superstar Mercy Johnson.

Moesha says she is praying that she will one day become so good like Mercy in acting.

She made this revelation when she commented under a post Mercy Johnson shared to her Instagram handle, that caught the prying eye of YEN.com.gh.

Moesha's 2021 woes

For those who may not be aware, Moesha Boduong has gone off social media after having some personal issues.

There have been many unverified rumours, including that Moesha slept with a devilish man whom she did not know was evil.

That rumour had it that the man exchanged Moesha's soul for wealth after their affair.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Moesha said she had received Jesus Christ in July, disclosing she had unhooked herself from 'worldly' pleasures.

Not long after, she was spotted in a video trying to jump off a high-rise building. This led to concerns over her mental health.

She was in the news recently following a video of her shaking her body and saying that her shape is still intact.

