Kofi Nti has been spotted in a video taking a swipe at fellow artiste K.K Fosu over a comment about discovery

The former was accusing the latter of saying he discovered him and also made some songs he featured on to go viral

Kofi Nti rubbished the claims and said he was already big before K.K Fosu met him therefore there was no truth in the comment

Ghanaian musician Kofi Nti has jabbed his colleague K.K Fosu for peddling some misinformation about him over the case of who discovered who as a talent.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Sammy Flex on Sammy Flex TV and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kofi Nti said it was untrue that K.K Fosu discovered him.

The highlife musician indicated that he was already in the music business before K.K Fosu met him.

Kofi Nti went on to allege that K.K Fosu had claimed that he (Fosu) was the reason some of the hit songs gained massive traction.

According to Kofi Nti, K.K Fosu indicated that he was the one who made Ofori Amponsah's hit song Rakia, a household song.

Nti then went on to use some unprintable words on K.K. Fosu and asked him to watch his words so as not to offend anyone.

The video which was posted on the Instagram page of Sammy Baah Flex, was captioned:

"My man Kofi Nti vex too much, throwing salvos at K. K. Fosu for saying he discovered him. Watch full interview in the link below!!!"

Fans react to Kofi Nti's comments

Many followers and lovers of Ghanaian highlife music took to the comment section to react to the video.

agona_henegh came in with the comment:

"the punchlines are serious"

official_djmisty also wrote:

"I laugh saaa"

donyaro14 noted:

"matter chop hot"

iam_nanaosabirima tried to throw light on the matter:

"You didn't listen to what @kkfosuvocalgod said on that interview, kk said Kofi Nti became a big star when he kk featured on that Rakia Album, so what is the problem with what he said"

