Ghanaian actress and businesswoman Yvonne Nelson has registered her displeasure at the increasing fuel prices in Ghana

She took to Twitter to express disappointment in President Akufo-Addo over the issue, in simple terms

Yvonne recently took the president on over the increasing prices of LPG that got her very infuriated

Her tweet has garnered some responses, including those from NPP supporters who do not agree with her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Outspoken Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, Yvonne Nelson, has taken another swipe at President Akufo-Addo over the continuous rise in fuel prices in Ghana.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh on Yvonne’s Twitter handle, the actress simply congratulated Akufo-Addo in the local term.

She wrote: “Fuel prices!!!! Akufo Addo, ayekooooo!”

A collage of Yvonne Nelson and Akufo-Addo. Photo credit: @yvonnelson @nakufoaddo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

This kind of negative congratulation is to rather expose someone for their unacceptable behaviour.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Yvonne’s post pulls reactions

The actress’ tweet has triggered massive mixed reactions from her followers and fans on social media.

While some seem to agree with her, others have criticised her for blaming the government.

King Samba, for instance, wondered why Yvonne was blaming the government for the hike in fuel prices:

Kofi was also not happy and slammed Yvonne Nelson:

E-levy suggested that Ghanaians should get horses in order not to buy fuel:

Mr. Surprise also suggested that bicycles were needed:

Duncan T commented that it was a global thing:

Marcvybes wants another demonstration:

Yaa Sarcastic said Yvonne was bitter because she didn’t get what she wanted from Akufo-Addo:

BB also attacked Yvonne:

Yvonne attacks Akufo-Addo over prices of LPG

This happens to be the second time Yvonne Nelson has attacked Akufo-Addo for similar reasons.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Yvonne was angry with the increasing prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and she did not fail to let the president know how disappointed she was.

In that report, Yvonne disclosed that she had gone to fill her gas cylinder and she was shocked to learn that the prices had skyrocketed.

She chided Akufo-Addo for this and asked if this is what he promised Ghanaians.

Then, again, the NPP supporters did not spare her and some actually called her names for blaming Akufo-Addo.

Meanwhile, Yvonne has been listed among the 5 celebrities whose businesses are doing so well.

Source: YEN.com.gh