Dancehall musician, Samini, has visited his parents in their home and he screamed and behaved like a kid.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Right after entering the house, Samini is heard asking in the manner that a child would “where are they? Where are my parents? Where is my mother? Where is my father?”, until he finally saw them.

His father is sitting and reading his newspaper, while the mother also relaxed on a bench.

A collage of Samini and the mother. Photo credit: @saminidagarti/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Samini is heard asking the father how he is doing and he responded that he was very fine.

He went straight to the mother and started speaking their local language with her.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The excited mother was happy to see her son and they kissed passionately.

Samini then took the video to the kitchen where the local Pito was being prepared.

Fans hail Samini for flaunting parents and ‘raw surrounding’

Samini’s video has triggered some reactions from his fans and followers on Instagram.

Many of them admired him for showing the real situation of the parents, as some celebrities would only show what is ‘nice’ to the public.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

dboateng9: “Humble raster man.”

ohemaawoyeje: “Organic settings”

simply_kod: “BLESS THEM.”

heiressjacinta: “Chaiiiii”

she_loves_yuledochie: “Oh this is beautiful”

blinkzberry: “So much blessings..... organic nkoaa”

thefiresistersproject: “Mama is beautiful.”

lizzyemmanuelles: “home where love is free and geniue.”

g_o_o_d_n_e_w_s: “The love is pure.”

i_am_tesire: “Much love to mama & Papa.”

grayce_____ad: “Yes we can see you mama. I missed home.I missed dansonman exhibition.”

richboy_murphy: “The bond is real and true.. blessed up legend.”

kaakyire04: “You’re so human…You came to my Uncle’s bar in Kumasi, Vanyo Pub…We took so many pics with you all smiling & hearty…Jah Bless You Bro…OneLove”

arrested__swagger: “You for kiss poppy too.”

ruruappiah: “Samini you do all.”

Source: YEN.com.gh