Highlife musician, Mzbel, has held a funeral ceremony for her late father, Albert Amoah, on Saturday, Mach 5

The occasion happened at her Bels Kid Playground in Accra, with celebrities and influential personalities in attendance

Football legend Asamoah Gyan, comedian DKB, Empress Gifty, Nana Gonardo, and other stars were present

Songstress Mzbel, born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has organised a funeral ceremony for her late father, Albert Amoah, on Saturday, March 5.

The iconic singer's father's demise was announced on Thursday, January 27, 2022, and laid to rest in accordance with Islamic customs.

Some Ghanaian celebrities and notable personalities, including football legend Asamoah Gyan, comedian DKB, singer Piesie Esther, actor Nana Gonardo, a host of other stars attended.

The event, which happened at Bels Kid Playground in Accra, saw spectacular performances from some musicians who came to show support and mourn with Mzbel.

Before today's funeral rites, Mzbel disclosed on Instagram that she had the support of her UK-based uncle, to hold the one-week observance of their late loved one and subsequent funeral ceremonies in the UK and Ghana despite his father’s Islamic beliefs.

The Ghana ceremony has been held on Saturday.

Watch the video below:

