Kuami Eugene has dazzled many Ghanaians with his freestyle rap on Tim Westwood's radio show

The Ghanaian musician despite not being a rapper, dropped a lot of bars in his almost 3-minute freestyle

The Lynx Entertainment signee and his record label mate Kidi were recently in UK for their Independence day concert

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Eugene Marfo known by the stage name Kuami Eugene, has stunned many Ghanaians with his rap skills in a video.

In a trending clip on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kuami Eugene made an appearance at the popular Capital City Radio to feature on Tim Westwood's show.

The Angela hitmaker known for his silky voice and highlife prowess switched it up on Ghanaians and the entire world as he decided to rap instead of sing.

Photos of Kuami Eugene. Source: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene started off smoothly and transitioned to heavy bars where he used popular names and places in Ghana.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

From Kwadwo Sheldon, Nana Aba Anamoah, Samuel Inkoom, Oseikrom and a host of others, Kwame Eugene wowed Tim Westwood with his rap talent.

The one-time Vodafone Ghana Music Artiste of the Year winner took to his official Instagram page to share a snippet of the video.

After posting the video, he captioned it:

"Link Up With @timwestwoodtv.Much Love. Go Check Out Full Video On YouTube."

Many Celebs And Fans Reacted To Kuami Eugene's Freestyle Video

A lot of stars as well as followers of the Ghanaian musician took to the comment section to shower glowing words on him.

Veteran Ghanaian musician okyeamekwame came in with the comment:

"Dope in lyricism too . Akwaadaaaa boni"

mrsokyeame wrote:

"Awwwww... ayekooo... such dynamism @kuamieugene prouda u"

cralorboi_cic wrote:

"Ghana biggest treasure"

apyagh commented:

"Eeeei u koraaaaaa why"

ishmael_baengmah had this to say:

"I couldn't stop watching it. That is why I see you as one of the most talented musician in the world."

Sark, Stonebwoy, Partey, others make appearance at Kidi and Eugene's UK concert

Meanwhile, Ghanaian musicians Kuami Eugene known in real life as Eugene Marfo and compatriot Kidi born Dennis Nana Dwamena made history in the United Kingdom.

The Lynx Entertainment signees staged a concert at the 02 Indigo on March 6, 2022, which also commemorates Ghana's Independence Day.

Following their hard work and massive promotion, the award-winning Ghanaian musicians managed to sell out all the tickets for the show and treated a packed auditorium to back-to-back hit songs.

Source: YEN.com.gh