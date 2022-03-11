A mass burial has been held for the victims of the Apiaste explosion including a 15-month-old baby girl

The mass burial was held at Apiatse on Friday, March 11, 2022, with large crowds of mourners paying their last respects

Heartbreaking videos of the sad scenes at the mass burial have just found their way onto social media

Victims of the recent explosion at Apiatse, a town near Bogoso in the Western region, have been laid to rest on Friday, March 11, 2022.

The mass burial saw seven out of the total of 13 victims being buried including a 15-month old girl identified as Ella Baidoo.

Others were Ekua Nyame (80), Justice Kwesi Takwa (21), Emmanuel Quainoo (29), Isaac Benyin (45), and Michael Afriyie (19).

Victims of Apiatsi explosion have been laid to rest Photo source: @adomtv, @okay1071fm, @peace1043fm

One of the victims, Isaac Anane (35) who has also been laid in state at Apiatse was to be buried at Dumase on the Bogoso Prestea Road while two other Emmanuel Awingura (24) and Eric Gyimah (24) were expected to be taken sent to their hometowns. Four other victims had also been buried the previous week.

The Apiatse explosion

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, a massive explosion occurred at Apiatse, on January 20.

Initially, it had been reported that scores of residents had lost their lives but later information indicated the number of deaths to be 13 with 59 injured.

Apart from claiming these lives and maiming others, the explosion destroyed larger parts of the community.

It is almost two months after the said incident that the victims are being laid to rest.

Tears flow at mass burial

Videos from Friday's mass burial show a very sombre atmosphere at the burial service which was held in a park.

Almost every one of the people around could not help but shed tears at the sight to the victims as they lay in state.

One of the videos, posted on Adom TV's Instagram page, showed the victims lying in state as people filed past them.

Okay FM also shared a video on Instagram showing the caskets of the victims at the funeral grounds.

Another video sighted on Peace FM's Instagram page shows the moments when the caskets were being carried away for burial.

