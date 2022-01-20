Scores of residents of Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality in the Western Region are feared dead.

The dead are victims of a reported explosion that occurred at Appiate, a suburb of the mining town, on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

According to a report YEN.com.gh monitored on Metro TV, the accident happened when a tricycle (aboboyaa) collided with a tanker leading to an explosion. The truck was conveying chemicals for mining.

A gas explosion has occurred in Bogoso

Bogoso explosion eyewitness account

An eyewitness who spoke to Onua FM narrated that he was at work when he heard a loud noise. His checks at the time revealed it was a tanker that had exploded.

According to the eyewitness, the death toll could be well over 100 because he had seen more than 50 people he believed were dead.

He added that the whole area had been razed by the explosion and it is not likely that many will survive.

Rescue efforts underway

A video from the explosion scene sighted on the Facebook page of TV3 shows the whole area where the explosion occurred razed down to rubble.

In the video, many people, including ordinary citizens and members, are seen going through the rubble in a bid to find and help those who might have survived.

